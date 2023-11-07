Palisade Asset Management LLC Buys 70 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,127 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 108.3% during the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 116.7% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $213.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.89. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $240.48. The firm has a market cap of $129.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,974 shares of company stock worth $2,416,899. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.96.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

