Palisade Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,425 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,825 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $38.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.74. The company has a market cap of $161.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $40.07.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. Intel’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

