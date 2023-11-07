Palisade Asset Management LLC Purchases 14,406 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Hormel Foods comprises 1.2% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $10,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 112.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 20,664 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,288,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,923,000 after buying an additional 20,418 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Pierre M. Lilly acquired 1,454 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $54,161.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,161.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $160,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,321.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pierre M. Lilly acquired 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,161.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 1,454 shares in the company, valued at $54,161.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day moving average of $38.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.28. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $49.73.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 68.32%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Articles

