Palisade Asset Management LLC Purchases 191 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,167.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 144,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,732,000 after buying an additional 139,759 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,122,000 after purchasing an additional 57,309 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 130,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $64.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.58. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

