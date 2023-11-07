Palisade Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,386 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 5.1% during the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 7.0% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 59,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at about $3,105,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC started coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 1.0 %

TSN opened at $46.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.64 and a beta of 0.82. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $74.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.62 and a 200 day moving average of $51.89.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.70%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

