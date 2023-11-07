Palisade Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the period. 3M accounts for about 1.3% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $11,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 102,920.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,935,302,000 after purchasing an additional 39,279,467 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,474,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,203,635,000 after buying an additional 619,370 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after buying an additional 758,126 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,291,535,000 after buying an additional 825,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,580,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $958,947,000 after acquiring an additional 236,753 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Trading Down 0.2 %

MMM stock opened at $93.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. 3M has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $133.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.30 and its 200 day moving average is $99.62.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -44.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on 3M

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.