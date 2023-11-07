Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 309 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Palisade Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,166,000 after buying an additional 30,551,322 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $284,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $234,861,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 582.2% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,807,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,170,000 after buying an additional 4,955,891 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $44.06 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.46 and a 1-year high of $47.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.