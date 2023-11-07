Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Holdings Reduced by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,486 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.70.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.9 %

PANW stock opened at $239.14 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $265.90. The company has a market cap of $74.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.45 and its 200-day moving average is $230.12.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 325 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.88, for a total value of $78,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,655,334.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,890 shares of company stock worth $31,681,220. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

