Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Bought by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 46.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 105,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 33,535 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Paramount Global by 16.6% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 176,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 17,806 shares during the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of PARA opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average is $15.03. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $25.93.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is presently -10.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PARA. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Paramount Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PARA

Paramount Global Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.