PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PDD. Mariner LLC raised its stake in PDD by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of PDD by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of PDD by 70.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PDD alerts:

PDD Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PDD stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $107.02. 1,166,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,179,045. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.22. The company has a market capitalization of $141.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.12 and a 12-month high of $112.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $10.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $3.17. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.39 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 24.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CLSA increased their price target on PDD from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of PDD from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PDD from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of PDD from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.25.

Get Our Latest Report on PDD

PDD Company Profile

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.