Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 12.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PEB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Down 2.8 %

Insider Activity at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $17.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 10,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $144,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at $168,560.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 40.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 46.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 76.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 36.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.