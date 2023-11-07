Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Has $350,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 26,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 16,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.80 and a 12 month high of $42.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.10.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.