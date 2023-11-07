Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Given New C$49.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup set a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$49.79.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$44.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.57. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$38.79 and a 12-month high of C$49.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 123.04%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

