Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.21.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Pentair from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Pentair by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 19,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 2.7% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.3% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 72,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 97.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNR opened at $60.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair has a 52-week low of $40.39 and a 52-week high of $71.82.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Pentair had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.66%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

