Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.21.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Pentair from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNR
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pentair
Pentair Price Performance
PNR opened at $60.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair has a 52-week low of $40.39 and a 52-week high of $71.82.
Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Pentair had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.
Pentair Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.66%.
About Pentair
Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pentair
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- 3 payroll companies get clocked, but 1 looks cheap
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3 lithium stocks at rock bottom prices for EV believers
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Pfizer and Sanofi shares fall, which one to scoop up?
Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.