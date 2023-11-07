PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.4% of RB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 86,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,068,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,206,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,408,000 after purchasing an additional 27,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Argus cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $166.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $228.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.30 and its 200-day moving average is $180.20. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

