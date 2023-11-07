Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Perrigo Trading Down 0.2 %

PRGO opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. Perrigo has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $40.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.81.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -259.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRGO. StockNews.com raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Perrigo from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perrigo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 23.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 10,189 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 222.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 135.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,469,000 after purchasing an additional 554,915 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

Further Reading

