Pettee Investors Inc. Has $2.53 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for 1.1% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 28,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,189.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,022.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,961. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.91.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SCHW

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.59. 706,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,661,647. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.79 and its 200-day moving average is $56.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $98.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.