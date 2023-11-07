Pettee Investors Inc. Increases Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $885,311.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 574,626 shares in the company, valued at $76,316,079.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 19,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,721,728 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of J stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.10. 13,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $141.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on J shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.11.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

