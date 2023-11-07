Pettee Investors Inc. Increases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 122.7% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of EMR stock traded down $7.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.89. 1,657,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,110,231. The company has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $100.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

