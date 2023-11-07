Pettee Investors Inc. Purchases 493 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pettee Investors Inc. increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.3% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First American Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.4% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 14,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 7,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $2.72 on Tuesday, reaching $144.28. 1,762,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,211,363. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $143.82 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.65.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.56 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

