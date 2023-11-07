Pettee Investors Inc. Purchases 780 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 617.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Truist Financial stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.67. 514,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,768,538. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.83 and its 200 day moving average is $30.23. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The company has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC began coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.76.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

