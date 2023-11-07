Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Raised by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 42,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 17,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 21,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE PFE opened at $31.19 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.70 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $176.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.82.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 89.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

