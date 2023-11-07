Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,512,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,883,000 after acquiring an additional 411,358 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,959,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,408 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,448,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,430 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,211,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,050,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,355,000 after acquiring an additional 260,832 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PM traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $91.01. The company had a trading volume of 330,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,219,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.98 and a 200-day moving average of $94.74. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.97%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PM. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.73.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

