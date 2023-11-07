Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 179.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $116.85 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $125.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.19.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,138,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,937,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $819,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,682 shares in the company, valued at $781,927.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,138,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,937,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,248 shares of company stock valued at $22,182,915 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.94.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.