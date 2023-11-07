Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Group Inc.

Alpha Omega Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the quarter. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. accounts for about 0.6% of Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PECO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 1.3 %

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.74. 107,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,276. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.22. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.72, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 248.94%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

