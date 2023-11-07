Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Cuts Stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,305 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 63,036 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 855.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 104,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 40,816 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 213,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,304,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,170,000 after purchasing an additional 152,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

GrafTech International Price Performance

GrafTech International stock opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.57 million, a P/E ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). GrafTech International had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. GrafTech International’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

GrafTech International Company Profile

(Free Report)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

