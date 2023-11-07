Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lessened its stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,158 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,224,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,026,000 after buying an additional 57,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,964,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,203,000 after buying an additional 483,213 shares during the period. Potrero Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 3,679,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,803,000 after buying an additional 2,355,827 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,088,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,605,000 after buying an additional 1,033,703 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,747,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after buying an additional 95,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.74. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $6.03.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 18th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $375.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.24 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 10.50% and a negative return on equity of 50.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 34,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $106,357.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,269.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SFIX. Wedbush decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.86.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

