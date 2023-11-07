Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Takes $113,000 Position in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter worth about $39,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in City Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in City Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in City Office REIT by 1,557.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in City Office REIT by 736.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

City Office REIT Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CIO stock opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.92. City Office REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69.

City Office REIT Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -88.89%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CIO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CIO

City Office REIT Profile

(Free Report)

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 6.0 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.