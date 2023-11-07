Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Takes Position in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. owned 0.07% of Colony Bankcorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBAN. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 7.5% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,467,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,407,000 after purchasing an additional 102,586 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,060,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,819,000 after purchasing an additional 18,451 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 44.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 666,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,451,000 after purchasing an additional 204,590 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Colony Bankcorp during the first quarter worth $6,442,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 18.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares during the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Colony Bankcorp Stock Performance

Colony Bankcorp stock opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88. The company has a market capitalization of $182.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.57. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22.

Colony Bankcorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

