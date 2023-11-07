Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Takes Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,096,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,891,000 after acquiring an additional 110,152 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,370,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,533.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 181,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after buying an additional 170,728 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,334.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 214,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after buying an additional 199,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 45,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $28.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XRAY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.13.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

