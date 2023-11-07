Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,420 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 21.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 29.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pinterest by 11.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 51,318 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 261.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after acquiring an additional 198,153 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,026,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,026,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 25,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $647,614.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 277,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,030,481.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 257,177 shares of company stock worth $6,929,371. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest Stock Down 0.4 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE PINS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,073,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,467,456. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.21 and its 200 day moving average is $26.19. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.36.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PINS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Pinterest from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.27.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

