Piper Sandler Boosts Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Price Target to $2.50

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $2.00 to $2.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.92% from the stock’s current price.

MTTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Matterport from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Matterport from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of MTTR stock opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.63. Matterport has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $4.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.67.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.22 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 39.63% and a negative net margin of 146.13%. Analysts expect that Matterport will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 100,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $262,260.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,142,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,395.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter Hebert purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 279,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,482.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 100,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $262,260.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,142,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,395.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 497,981 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,730 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matterport by 202.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

