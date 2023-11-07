PowerFleet (PWFL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its 09/30/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect PowerFleet to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.18 million. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. On average, analysts expect PowerFleet to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PWFL opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.55. PowerFleet has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $3.49.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PWFL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PowerFleet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Monday, August 7th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 14,257.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,836 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of PowerFleet during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 25.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 81.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 8,525 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerFleet during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

