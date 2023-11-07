PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $14.48, but opened at $15.65. PRA Group shares last traded at $16.38, with a volume of 41,654 shares changing hands.

The business services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $216.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.24 million. PRA Group had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of PRA Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PRA Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at PRA Group

In other PRA Group news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson acquired 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.31 per share, with a total value of $502,060.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,697,780.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PRA Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRAA. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in PRA Group by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in PRA Group by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in PRA Group by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in PRA Group by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in PRA Group during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.46. The stock has a market cap of $640.79 million, a P/E ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 1.28.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

See Also

