Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (PEY) to Issue Dividend of €0.37 on December 15th

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (LON:PEY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, October 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of €0.37 ($0.39) per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Princess Private Equity Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of PEY stock opened at GBX 10.50 ($0.13) on Tuesday. Princess Private Equity has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.14 ($0.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 11 ($0.14). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.22.
Princess Private Equity Company Profile
