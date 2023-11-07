Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 17,039 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $119,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on GS. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $330.00 to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS opened at $324.09 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $318.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.19. The company has a market cap of $106.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.24%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

