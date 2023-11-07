Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,172,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,891 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.66% of Brunswick worth $101,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Brunswick by 246.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BC. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.21.

Brunswick Stock Down 2.9 %

BC opened at $72.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.40. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.49. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $93.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 7.57%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $28,387.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,791.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Further Reading

