Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $144.42 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,287,981 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 22,945 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Ross Stores worth $144,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 656.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 378 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.33.

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ ROST opened at $122.14 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.31 and a 12 month high of $122.70. The stock has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 8.36%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.39%.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total value of $2,381,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,366,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $2,318,285.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,978,974.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total value of $2,381,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,366,954.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,948 shares of company stock worth $10,643,727. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.