Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 568,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,137 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $110,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $4,432,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $167.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.88 and a 52-week high of $200.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 46.74%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.04.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

