Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 38,283 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,562,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,283 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.68% of Equity Residential worth $169,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EQR shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equity Residential from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.87.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

EQR stock opened at $54.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.75. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.86.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 147.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $165,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Further Reading

