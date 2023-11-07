Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 39,067 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 39,067 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $117,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,375.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.
Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of DECK stock opened at $613.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $326.10 and a 52-week high of $613.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $525.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $517.49.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have weighed in on DECK. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $535.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $564.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $505.00 to $614.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $590.15.
Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor
In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total value of $4,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total value of $4,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,747,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,787 shares of company stock worth $8,251,144. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Deckers Outdoor
Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.
