Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,787 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 413,421 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,787 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Stryker worth $126,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,619,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 172.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,454,000 after acquiring an additional 21,720 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 4.9% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 966 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Stryker by 0.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 70,849 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $21,615,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1,145.0% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,319,000 after acquiring an additional 43,165 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $276.83 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $206.66 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $276.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 13.00%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.