Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 3,596 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for 0.9% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $22,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BX. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.22.

Blackstone Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:BX traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.95. 599,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,994,475. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.43 and a 200 day moving average of $96.99. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $116.78. The company has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, insider Lower Holdings L.P. Juno sold 2,598,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $72,241,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lower Holdings L.P. Juno sold 2,598,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $72,241,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,411,551 shares of company stock worth $200,784,548 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

