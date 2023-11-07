Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 4,360 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,705 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $619.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.71.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.4 %

COST traded up $2.12 on Tuesday, hitting $571.94. The company had a trading volume of 182,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,240. The company has a market cap of $253.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $577.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $558.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $538.09.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,265 shares of company stock worth $7,951,578 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

