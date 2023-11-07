Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 73,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,795,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,410,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.10. The stock had a trading volume of 12,410,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,839,193. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $199.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

