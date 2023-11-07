Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,537 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.08% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $22,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,574,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,010,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835,854 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,369,000 after buying an additional 4,567,129 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $460,136,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,902,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,947,000 after buying an additional 981,773 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.66. The company had a trading volume of 811,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,186. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.54. The company has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $56.92.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

