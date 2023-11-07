Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 2,513 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 7.1% during the second quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 33,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at $6,048,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Accenture
Accenture Price Performance
Accenture stock traded up $4.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $317.67. The company had a trading volume of 351,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,841. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $330.43. The firm has a market cap of $199.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $310.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.35.
Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Accenture announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Accenture Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.
About Accenture
Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Accenture
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- GSK is a remedy for the winter investment blahs
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- After blowout earnings, Integer may be headed to new highs
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Banking and trucking: Is the economy rolling toward troubles?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.