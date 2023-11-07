Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 3,595 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 0.6% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $15,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.52.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock traded up $11.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $892.23. The company had a trading volume of 206,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,057. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $856.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $819.97. The company has a market cap of $368.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $469.03 and a twelve month high of $925.91.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.07 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

