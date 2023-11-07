Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 5,753 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Prologis during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLD. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BNP Paribas raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.60.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.73. The company had a trading volume of 620,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,726. The firm has a market cap of $95.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $136.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 107.41%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.