Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 6,916 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.08% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $7,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 741,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,138,000 after buying an additional 10,161 shares during the period. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,814,000 after purchasing an additional 11,546 shares during the period. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,209,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,826,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BATS MOAT traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $75.02. The company had a trading volume of 831,030 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.